Bobrovsky stopped 11 of 15 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

The Bolts went up 4-0 on just eight shots by the 6:59 mark of the second period. The Panthers suddenly turned up the heat and outshot the Bolts 37-3 from that point, and they roared back to almost tie the game before Nikita Kucherov scored into an empty net. Bobrovsky has lost three of his last four starts, but the team has four days off to regroup before they face off against Nashville at home.