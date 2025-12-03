Bobrovsky made 26 saves in a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

He allowed three goals. Bob is 10-8-0, but he has lost three straight games. And his .883 save percentage is the worst of his career. Still, the Panthers don't need Bobrovsky to be excellent in the regular season -- he has delivered two straight Stanley Cup wins in the last two seasons. His Hall of Fame credentials carry him on the ice, but Bob is a frustrating fantasy netminder.