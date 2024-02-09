Bobrovsky made 20 saves in a 4-2 win over Washington on Thursday.

Bob was beaten by Alex Ovechkin on the power play in a familiar way -- a snap shot from his office on the left circle. Anthony Mantha put the Caps up 2-1 at 14:03 of the second when he drove the net and beat Bobrovsky with a high tip-in of a shot from Michael Scarbossa. Bob has put up three consecutive win after being pulled Jan. 19 against Minnesota. Overall, he has a 24-10-2 record in 37 starts, and he has a 2.49 GAA and .910 save percentage.