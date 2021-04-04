Bobrovsky made 44 saves in a 5-2 win over Columbus on Saturday.

Bob came up huge against his former team, for whom he toiled from 2012-2019. Bobrovsky has been razor sharp in his last three games. He beat the Stars, Wings and Blue Jackets, and delivered a .948 save percentage in those three games. These are the kinds of performances the kitties were hoping to get when they inked him to that big deal. Bobrovsky is a solid activation right now.