Bobrovsky made 16 saves in a 4-3 loss to Utah on Tuesday. He allowed three goals.

The Mammoth scored into an empty net to push the score to 4-2 before they notched their third goal in the last minute of play. Bobrovsky is tied for fifth in the NHL in wins with 20, but his 3.08 GAA and .874 save percentage are well below league averages (2.86; .897) this season. This future Hall-of-Famer's fantasy value is tied up in those wins, a little like Alexandar Georgiev's was a few seasons ago. Bob is a far better goalie, but we could be witnessing the wear-and-tear of two long Stanley Cup runs on a now 37-year-old twinetender. Your league settings will determine where his value lands.