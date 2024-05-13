Bobrovsky made 16 saves on 18 shots in Sunday's 3-2 Game 4 win over Boston.

It was another light workload in net for the Russian netminder -- this was the third consecutive matchup that Boston has failed to top 18 shots on goal. Bobrovsky was beaten twice in the first period but kept the door shut over the final 40 minutes of the contest. It's also the third straight game that the 35-year-old goaltender has allowed two goals or less. Overall this postseason, Bobrovsky is 7-2 with a 2.55 GAA and an .892 save percentage. Game 5 of this series is Tuesday in Florida.