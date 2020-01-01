Play

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Toppled by former team

Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 28 shots Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to Columbus.

The first-year Panther was making his first start in Columbus after having spent the previous seven years with the Blue Jackets. It was another struggle in what's been a rough season for Bobrovsky. He appeared to have turned the corner at the start of December but has now yielded 19 goals over his last four starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories