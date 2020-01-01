Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Toppled by former team
Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 28 shots Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to Columbus.
The first-year Panther was making his first start in Columbus after having spent the previous seven years with the Blue Jackets. It was another struggle in what's been a rough season for Bobrovsky. He appeared to have turned the corner at the start of December but has now yielded 19 goals over his last four starts.
