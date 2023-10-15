Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 34 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Winnipeg's final tally was scored into an empty net. Despite the final score, Bobrovsky didn't play badly and didn't allow any soft goals, although he wasn't able to squeeze a Mason Appleton shorthanded tally midway through the third period. Bobrovsky has started his season with two losses and an .873 save percentage in his first two starts, so the Panthers might consider turning to Anthony Stolarz for Monday's game in New Jersey.