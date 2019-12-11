Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tough loss to LIghtning
Bobrovsky turned aside 46 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.
He made a numbers of big stops en route to a season high in saves, but the Panthers' inability to get anything going offensively -- they didn't score their lone goal until there were two minutes left in the third period -- gave Bobrovsky no margin for error. The 31-year-old netminder continues to put a shaky beginning to his Florida career behind him, and over his last eight starts Bob has a 2.52 GAA and .925 save percentage.
