Bobrovsky made 24 saves in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

The veteran netminder played well all night but couldn't corral the rebound on a Marc Staal shot with less than 30 seconds left in the third period, and Garnet Hathaway jumped on the puck and flipped it into the net. It's only Bobrovsky's second loss in his last 12 starts, a stretch in which he's gone 10-2-0 with a dazzling 1.57 GAA and .945 save percentage as he makes a late push for Vezina contention.