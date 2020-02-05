Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tough OT loss against former club

Bobrovsky stopped 44 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Back in Columbus for the second time this season after signing with Florida in the offseason, Bobrovsky was dazzling in a goaltending duel with rookie Elvis Merzlikins but also got a bit of luck, as what seemed to be a first-period tally by Boone Jenner was waved off on replay due to goalie interference. Neither netminder was beaten again until Zach Werenski snapped one past Bob on the short side in OT. Bobrovsky is 5-1-1 in his last seven starts, and he's slowly digging his numbers out of an early-season hole -- on the season, he carries a 3.19 GAA and .901 save percentage.