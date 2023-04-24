Bobrovsky turned aside 25 of 30 shots Sunday in a 6-2 loss to the Bruins during Game 4 of the Panthers' first-round series.

Getting his first start since March 27, Bobrovsky was beaten on Boston power plays in the first and second periods to put Florida in a hole the team was never able to climb out of. With the Panthers facing elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday, it's not clear whether coach Paul Maurice will stick with Bobrovsky (3.07 GAA and .901 save percentage in the regular season) or turn back to Alex Lyon (3.26 and .902 through the first three games of the playoffs.)