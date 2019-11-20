Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns in solid performance
Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old finally turned in a solid performance for his owners at the expense of his original team. Bobrovsky has eight wins, but he's played a league-high 18 games, so he's not even winning half the time. He also has an .883 save percentage and a 3.37 GAA this season. Tuesday was the first time Bobrovsky posted a save percentage better than .910 and won since Oct. 27.
