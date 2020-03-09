Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Unavailable against Blues

Bobrovsky (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Monday's clash with St. Louis, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky will miss his fourth straight contest as a result of his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the Russian posted a 1-2-1 record, 2.97 GAA and .911 save percentage. The 31-year-old is running out of time to return to the lineup and turn his season around. As it stands, Bobrovsky is sporting a career-worst 3.23 GAA and may not have enough games left to improve his numbers. In his stead, Chris Driedger will be between the pipes against the Blues on Monday.