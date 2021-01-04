Bobrovsky (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to play in practice Monday, David Dwork of WPLG Local 10 News South Florida reports.

Coach Joel Quenneville said the team was following safety protocols in calling Bobrovsky and four other players unfit to participate in Florida's first day of camp. That explanation suggests the goaltender likely hasn't completed his quarantine requirements yet. With 10 days before the team's regular season opener, Bob has plenty of time to complete the protocol and round into form.