Bobrovsky made 29 saves in Friday's 7-5 win over the Bruins in Game 6 of the Panthers' first-round series.

The veteran netminder's performance was better than his line indicated, as three of Boston's goals came on the power play while a fourth came on a short-handed tally by Jake DeBrusk when Florida's skaters fell asleep. Bobrovsky came up big when it mattered though, and he held up better than Linus Ullmark in the chaos of a third period that featured seven of the game's 12 goals. Bobrovsky has won two straight starts to help the Panthers force a Game 7, and while his 4.40 GAA and .883 save percentage in the postseason aren't pretty, it seems unlikely the team will turn back to Alex Lyon for the elimination game Sunday in Boston.