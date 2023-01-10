Bobrovsky is expected to guard the road net Tuesday versus Colorado.
Bobrovsky saved 29 of 31 shots in a 3-2 win against Detroit on Friday. He's 9-12-1 with a 3.26 GAA and .895 save percentage in 24 contests this season. Colorado has the 25th-ranked offense with 2.87 goals per game.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 29 saves to beat Red Wings•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Friday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding goal Sunday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows just two in win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Thursday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Sunk by Isles•