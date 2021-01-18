Bobrovsky (undisclosed) will make his season debut as the starter for Tuesday's game against Chicago, per coach Joel Quenneville, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bobrovsky missed training camp but his coach called the starting netminder "more than ready to go." After a disappointing maiden season with the Panthers, Bobrovsky will look to rediscover the elite form that helped him bring home two Vezina Trophies in his time with the Blue Jackets.