Bobrovsky is expected to guard the road net against Vegas on Thursday.
Bobrovsky stopped 27 of 31 shots in a 5-4 win against Colorado on Tuesday. He's 10-12-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .894 save percentage in 25 contests this season. Vegas has a 27-13-2 record after winning three of its last four games.
