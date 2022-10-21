Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official siteBobrovsky will guard the home goal against the Lightning on Friday, Jameson Olive reports.

Bobrovsky is 2-1-0 this season after a stellar 2021-22 season in which he went 39-7-3 with a 2.67 GAA and a .913 save percentage. He faces the Lightning who are off to a slow start with a 1-3-0 record, having scored only 10 goals. The Lightning are capable of breaking out at any time, especially against their cross-state rivals.