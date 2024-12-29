Bobrovsky is slated to start Monday at home against the Rangers, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Bobrovsky has won three of his last four starts, improving to 16-7-1 on the season with an .895 save percentage and 2.80 GAA. He'll face a Rangers team Monday that's lost six of their last seven games.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets no help in loss•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes versus Tampa Bay•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Outstanding once again•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes Friday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Outstanding in win over Minnesota•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes versus Minnesota•