Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Ottawa was able to tie it up with two goals in a little over three minutes early in the frame. Bobrovsky didn't get flustered though, shutting the door the rest of the way. He's won seven straight starts, allowing no more than two goals in any of them with a 1.69 GAA and .944 save percentage, and he's two victories back of leagues-leaders Thatcher Demko and Alexandar Georgiev, who sits tied with 30.