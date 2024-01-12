Bobrovsky turned aside 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

The Panthers have won nine straight games, with Bobrovsky being in net for seven of them, but they cut this one close -- Matthew Tkachuk tipped home the tying goal inside the final three minutes of the third period before Sam Reinhart potted the winner in OT with 0.7 seconds left on the clock. Bobrovsky has a 2.12 GAA and .923 save percentage during his win streak, and the 35-year-old is showing he's still capable of playing at an elite level.