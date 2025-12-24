Bobrovsky turned aside 17 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The Panthers were down 2-0 on the road before staging a remarkable third-period comeback, with Bobrovsky only needing to face three shots in the final frame as his team dominated play. The veteran netminder recorded his sixth straight win in the process, a stretch in which Bobrovsky has delivered a 2.62 GAA and .895 save percentage while getting an average of 4.83 goals of support a contest.