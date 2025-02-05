Bobrovsky turned aside 21 of 25 shots faced during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
Bobrovsky had enjoyed a four-game win streak before coming up short in Tuesday's showdown against the high-flying Capitals. The 36-year-old can get back on track as early as Saturday when the Panthers continue their road trip in St. Louis.
