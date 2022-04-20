Bobrovsky turned aside 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

The Panthers out-shot the Isles 42-26 on the night, but Bobrovsky still had to make some big stops to keep Ilya Sorokin from stealing a win in the other crease. Bob has reeled off 11 straight victories, with his last loss coming way back on Feb. 26, and over that unbeaten stretch he's posted a 2.72 GAA and .903 save percentage.