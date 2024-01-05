Bobrovsky allowed one goal on 27 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Bobrovsky has won five starts in a row, allowing a total of nine goals in that span. His lone misstep Thursday was Pavel Dorofeyev's tally early in the first period. Bobrovsky is up 19-9-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 29 appearances this season. He's turned back the clock at age 35 to be one of the top goalies in the league. Next up is a tough challenge Saturday versus the Avalanche.
