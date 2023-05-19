Bobrovsky stopped 63 of 65 shots in Thursday's 3-2 quadruple-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Bobrovsky has stopped 113 of 117 shots over his last two playoff contests, though he was well-rested coming into this game. He's allowed exactly two goals in each of his last six outings, solidifying himself as the Panthers' starting netminder. With the marathon series opener, Bobrovsky will have a few less hours to recover ahead of Saturday's Game 2.