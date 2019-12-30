Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Wins an ugly one

Bobrovsky yielded five goals on 43 shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over Montreal.

Bobrovsky left with the victory, but he's allowed an unsightly 15 goals in his last three starts with an .861 save percentage in that time. The 31-year-old has had a miserable first season as a Panther, going 14-10-4 with a 3.26 GAA and .898 save percentage.