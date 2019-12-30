Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Wins an ugly one
Bobrovsky yielded five goals on 43 shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over Montreal.
Bobrovsky left with the victory, but he's allowed an unsightly 15 goals in his last three starts with an .861 save percentage in that time. The 31-year-old has had a miserable first season as a Panther, going 14-10-4 with a 3.26 GAA and .898 save percentage.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Lit up by Lightning•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending cage against Lightning•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises to easy win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises to win over Sens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.