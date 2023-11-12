Bobrovsky made 23 saves in Sunday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

Connor Bedard scored two dazzling goals, but Bobrovsky didn't have too much trouble with the rest of the Chicago lineup. The veteran netminder has won five straight starts and has gone 6-0-1 over his his last seven, posting a .910 save percentage over that latter stretch. Bobrovsky is 8-3-1 to begin the 2023-24 campaign; he didn't win his eighth game last season until Dec. 29.