Bobrovsky made 25 saves in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

After a scoreless first period, the Panthers erupted for four straight goals to begin the second, giving Bobrovsky all the cushion he would need. The veteran netminder has won five straight starts and has just one regulation loss over his last 15 outings, going 12-1-1 with a 2.26 GAA and .920 save percentage. If he stays hot down the stretch, Bob could creep into the Vezina conversation -- he sits third in the NHL in wins with 26 on the season, three back of league leader Thatcher Demko, and he's in the top 10 in GAA (2.42).