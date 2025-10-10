Bobrovsky made 19 saves in a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

The Panthers need big things from Bob and the D corps with Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov missing due to injury. Noah Cates was the only player to beat Bobrovsky; he rushed the net, grabbed a rebound and lifted it over Bob's head. It's his second win in two games this season, and those two wins made Florida the sixth reigning Stanley Cup champs in the past 30 years to win each of its first two games of the season.