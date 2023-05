Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 24 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Bobrovsky held Toronto off the board in the third period before Sam Reinhart tallied the winner in overtime, giving Florida a 3-0 lead in the series. With his sixth consecutive win, Bobrovsky improves to 6-1-0 with a .909 save percentage in the postseason. He'll likely be back in net Wednesday as the Panthers look to continue their improbable playoff run with a sweep of the Maple Leafs.