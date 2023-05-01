Bobrovsky turned aside 33 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 7 of the Panthers' first-round series.

Florida produced one of the most incredible upsets in recent playoff history, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to topple a Boston team coming off the best regular season of the modern NHL era. While Bobrovsky's 3.83 GAA and .891 save percentage during his four playoff starts aren't exactly electric, the veteran netminder did make some big stops when required. He should remain in the crease when the Panthers begin a second-round series against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.