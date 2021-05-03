Bobrovsky will be given the night off versus Dallas on Monday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

With the emergence of Spencer Knight and Bobrovsky floundering, he's given up 13 goals on 95 shots in his last four appearances, coach Joel Quenneville will use Monday's contest to let his $10-million netminder get some added rest. With Bobrovsky on the sidelines, Knight will start while Philippe Desrosiers serves as the No. 2. While Bobrovsky figures to still be the preferred starter for the postseason, he'll likely be on a very short leash and could see Knight steal the starting job.