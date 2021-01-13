Bobrovsky (undisclosed) won't be between the pipes for Opening Night against Dallas on Sunday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Bobrovsky -- who missed all of training camp -- won't be ready in time to start Sunday's contest. Coach Joel Quenneville will need to decide between Chris Driedger or Samuel Montembeault as the starter Sunday and could opt to utilize the other in Tuesday's clash with Chicago. Once available, Bobrovsky is a lock to take the bulk of the starts the rest of the season, even with the condensed schedule.