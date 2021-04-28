Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Bobrovsky left the game after two periods -- Spencer Knight played in the third and backstopped the Panthers' comeback win. The 32-year-old Bobrovsky's record remains at 17-8-2 with a 2.94 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 29 outings. The Russian goalie will likely be the Panthers' No. 1 option in net with Chris Driedger (lower body) out for at least a week.