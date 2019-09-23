Noel was among the roster cuts made Saturday as the Panthers continue through preseason, sending him back to OHL Oshawa.

This will be Noel's fourth and final season in the OHL, as next year he will be old enough to play in the AHL. The Panthers' second-round pick in 2018, Noel broke out last year scoring 81 points in 68 games for Oshawa. The 19-year-old didn't make it too far into preseason this year, but next year will have a real opportunity to make the Panthers roster.