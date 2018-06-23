Panthers' Serron Noel: Great value for Panthers in Round 2

Noel was drafted 34th overall by the Panthers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Noel was talked about as a potential mid-to-late first-rounder, so Florida has to be thrilled to get their hands on him at this point in the draft. A massive kid (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) with a terrific set of wheels, Noel is just scratching the surface of his future potential. The big-bodied forward tallied 28 goals for OHL Oshawa last season and that number figures to rise substantially in 2018-19. The Panthers got themselves a player with a massive ceiling here in Round 2.