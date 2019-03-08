Noel signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on Friday.

Noel is having a career year in juniors, as he has racked up 75 points in 62 games with OHL Oshawa. The winger was selected by the Panthers with the 34th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. The team will likely make a decision during training camp on whether to send the 18-year-old back to juniors or let him cut his teeth in the minors.