Panthers' Serron Noel: Racking up points in OHL
Noel picked up three assists in OHL Oshawa's 5-2 win over Kingston on Tuesday.
Noel finished the contest a plus-three and picked up a fighting major for good measure. A physical specimen who is still leaning the finer nuances of the sport, Noel now has 22 goals and 50 points in 37 contests this season for the Generals. While his floor remains relatively low, there is little doubt the 2018 second-rounder has one of the highest ceilings in the Florida system.
