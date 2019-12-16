Panthers' Serron Noel: Trying to find game in OHL
Noel scored twice to help lead OHL Oshawa to a 5-2 win over Guelph on Sunday.
It's been a slow start to the season for Noel. He does have 11 goals in his first 21 games, but his assist total (10) is way down and as a result his overall production has taken a hit. Noel has fired just 39 shots on goal in those 21 contests. By comparison, he finished last season with a whopping 177 shots in 68 games. With many of the league's best players off at their respective World Junior training camps, this would seem like a prime time for Noel to find his game.
