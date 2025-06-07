Jones scored a goal on two shots, served an assist, logged two hits, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Jones tied the game at 2-2 with his goal in the first period, and he also helped out on a Dmitry Kulikov tally in the second. The 30-year-old Jones had been limited to just one assist over the previous six games. The defenseman hasn't made a huge impact on offense, but he's taking care of his own zone this postseason, earning nine points, a plus-12 rating, 26 shots on net, 42 hits, 27 blocked shots and eight PIM across 19 appearances.