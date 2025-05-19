Jones scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Jones opened the scoring at 3:15 of the second period, and he added a helper on a Jonah Gadjovich tally later in the frame. This performance ended a four-game slump for Jones. The 30-year-old defenseman has been steady this postseason with three goals, three assists, 17 shots on net, 28 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 12 outings. He's playing massive defensive minutes, though he still has some scoring upside as a supporting scorer.