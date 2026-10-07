Jones scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Jones picked up his first point of the season with the game-tying goal in the second period Tuesday. The defenseman has seen heavy minutes in a top-four role -- his 25:33 of ice time Tuesday was his lowest mark in a game this season. He's added nine shots on net, three blocked shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating. Jones has featured heavily on the power play so far, and that's unlikely to change when Aaron Ekblad (personal) rejoins the team.