Jones scored two power-play goals in five shots on net while adding three blocked shots and one hit in Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks.

The veteran blueliner slotted home Florida's second and seventh goals in a wild back-and-forth contest. Jones has three goals on the season, all on the power play and all three coming in the last three games, and he's supplemented his 11 points in 19 contests with 34 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-3 rating.