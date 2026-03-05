Jones (upper body) has resumed taking full contact but won't play in Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Jones has been sidelined since early January due to his upper-body injury, but he's progressing in his recovery. Head coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Jones' return to game action will be determined based on when he's able to do some harder, basic things with the puck, and it's not yet clear when that will occur. However, the 31-year-old appears to be trending toward a return at some point in the near future.