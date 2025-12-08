Panthers' Seth Jones: Tallies in Sunday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Jones has three points over his last two outings following his recent four-game drought. The 31-year-old defenseman should continue to be a steady produce both on offense and in non-scoring areas in a top-four role for the Panthers. He's at five goals, 16 points, 52 shots on net, 29 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 28 appearances this season.
