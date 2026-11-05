Jones scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Jones has been strong on offense lately with two goals and six assists over his last five games. The 32-year-old defenseman is seeing time on the top power-play unit for Florida, which is where he's earned 11 of his 19 points so far. He's added 41 shots on net, 16 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 16 appearances. Jones remains a strong source of all-around production in fantasy, though he doesn't tend to take many penalties.