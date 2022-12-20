Knight allowed seven goals on 26 shots, suffering a 7-3 defeat to Boston on Monday.

Knight seemed to struggle all game, putting up a .731 save percentage while giving up multiple goals in every period against Boston. This game continues his struggles from his last start against Winnipeg where he was eventually pulled after allowing three goals on 15 shots. On the season, however, Knight has played well so far posting an 8-4-3 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 14 starts. Knight should be expected to continue in a timeshare with Sergei Bobrovsky moving forward.